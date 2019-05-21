Search underway after Awakino River crash

Police have confirmed one person is missing and a search is now underway following a crash near the Awakino River yesterday.

Around 6pm last night, reports of a car crash on a bend near the Awakino Tunnel were received and had gone into the Awakino River.

Apparently, a man is reported to have gone into the water along with the vehicle.

Another man who was in the car escaped before it went into the water and was able to contact police.

A search and rescue operation, including a helicopter search, was launched yesterday evening but neither the car nor the missing man was located.

The search is underway again this morning.

Police ask that people travelling in the area contact them should they see anything unusual in and around the Awakino Tunnel and river area.