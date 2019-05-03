Rural Northland school raises $20k for meningitis vaccines

A rural school in Northland has been forced to raise almost $20,000 to vaccinate 170 of their students against meningitis after being deemed ineligible by the Ministry of Health.

Now, there are calls for the government to make meningitis vaccines freely accessible for all under the age of 20.

"There's a discrimination with this age group and we all mean something, our kids are worth that," says Shona Hemara-Whitehead of Hikurangi Primary School.

Students at the school today received long overdue meningitis vaccines.

"It's unaffordable. All my vaccinations, I had vaccinations, my kids have vaccinations, they were always free," says Hemara-Whitehead.

National MP for Whangārei and doctor, Shane Reti says the community shouldn't have to foot the bill.

"$20,000 to vaccinate their ineligible 5-12 year olds. Do you know how many sausage sizzles that is? That's a lot of sausages."

170 vaccinations were purchased by the decile 2 primary school and, at $140 per vaccination, parents say many of the children would not have otherwise been immunised.

Mother-of-two and teacher's aide at Hikurangi School, Kathleen Cornell says the price is too much.

"I've got two children here, so that would have been $280. It couldn't happen. I couldn't even afford to get one of my kids done, let alone both of them."

Northland District Health Board is giving free meningococcal W vaccines to children aged nine months to five years, and 13 to 20-year-olds.

However, the primary school-aged children in Hikurangi do not qualify.

"I challenge the minister to vaccinate all children under 20 like he was advised as one of his options, I challenge him to vaccinate all children in the upcoming Budget," says Reti.

"We always come first as a people, but, all of a sudden I feel like they're discriminating," says Hemara-Whitehead.

Budget 2019 will be announced on 30 May, the government's intentions will then be clear.