Known for their powerful performances, Ruatoki spread an important message upon the Te Matatini ki te Ao national stage today.

The kapa says the main theme of their performance was to get the message across to Māoridom about the high number of rangatahi Māori being imprisoned by methamphetamine, or 'P'.

Their mōteatea, Ngaro Ahiahi, was composed by Turuhira Hare.

The group, which started in the 1950s, also paid homage to the hau kāinga, to Pōneke and to Te Matatini.