Industry-changing companies and the Māori innovators behind them have been recognised at the 2019 New Zealand Hi-Tech Awards.

Robotics Plus took top honours being named Hi-Tech Kamupene Māori o te Tau and Most Innovative Hi-Tech Agritech Solution.

Agritech start-up Robotics Plus has developed automation systems, powered by robotics and sensing technologies, that are helping to solve labour shortages in horticulture and forestry businesses around the world.