Road closures following West Coast deluge

Highways, roads and public areas remain closed today following severe weather conditions in Westland on the West Coast of the South Island.

On Tuesday afternoon at approximately 5:45pm, Westland District Mayor Bruce Smith declared the state of emergency for the area.

This came after torrential rain and rock-filled rivers took out the Waiho River Bridge on State Highway 6 near Franz Josef.

Authorities have confirmed that the Bailey bridge will be replaced in coming days.

NZTA spokesman Pete Connors says, "We are aiming to reconnect State Highway 6 across the Waiho within the next week to ten days."

SH6 - Hokitika to Makarora remains closed but is likely to open today as crews clear debris.

North of Greymouth, SH6 Barryton to Westport is open.

SH73, Arthur's Pass route is closed today but crews are aiming to have it open tomorrow.

Lewis Pass, SH7 via Waipara and Reefton is open.

More regional updates can be found via the Westland District Council facebook.

There are also updates via MetService.