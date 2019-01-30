ReoGoals - Te Taumata taking Tai Tokerau reo to a new level

The Te Taumata full-immersion language course has been a "roaring success" at Whangārei's Te Puna o Te Mātauranga Marae.

Exclusive northern language lessons are in full swing, with numerous descendants of the northern tribes looking to reconnect with their ancestral language.

"The language needs listeners. To those here at home, the time has come for us to take heed- and then people will start talking," says Tātai Henare (Ngāti Hine), a language teacher at Te Taumata.

Nearly 200 participants have been actively engaged at Whangārei's Te Puna o Te Mātauranga Marae, looking to take on their tribal dialect under the language immersion course, Te Taumata.

"There are three types of language here- the language utilised by our forefathers, the language we use today- and the third is the type of language utilised by those that predated our forefathers," says film and television producer and longtime exponent of te reo Māori in Northland, Quinton Hita (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Ueoneone).

Organisers say that the vitality of the speaking benches and breadth of kaikaranga on the marae can be supplemented through initiatives that grow, strengthen and lead the new generation who are willing to take the mantle on northern marae when their time arrives.

"One of our greatest hopes is that those here can return home having gained, if not a new piece of speech from home, [then] something to 'feed' the children. If we can achieve that, we have succeeded" says Chey Milne- himself no stranger to television as a presenter, producer and director of numerous broadcasts for Māori Television.

Most Northland settlements are represented to allow Northern speakers the opportunity to collaborate on a solution-based pathway forward.

"There isn't one specific language of Te Tai Tokerau, there are innate differences in every home. However, there are similiarities, those are what those enrolled here will be subject to," says Aperahama Edwards (Ngāti Wai) who is also a part of the teaching cohort at Te Taumata.

"Come with your own knowledge so we can discuss the complex nature of our language and seek solution for the many questions we have" suggests Pipi Mā creator, Kristin Ross (Ngāti Kahu), who is teaching grammar at the conference.

The full immersion language course concludes tomorrow.