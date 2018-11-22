Record Māori programmes up for NZTV Awards

The country's best television content makers will soon be celebrated at the second HUAWEI MATE20 New Zealand TV Awards in Auckland, with a number of Māori programmes among the finalist.

The hit reality series is Casketeers is a finalist for two categories.

“Despite the heaviness, sacredness, darkness and sadness, there is also a spirit of joy, entertainment and love,” says Casketeers creator Annabelle Lee-Mather.

Casketeers is up for Best Original Reality Series and Best Māori Te Māngai Pāho (TMP) programme.

“Fortunately for us we have Francis (Tipene), who is an expert in all areas regarding funerals,” says Lee-Mather, “we were guided by him on the right path to create this programme.”

Te Karere (TVNZ), Waka Huia - Timoti Karetu and Whaikōrero are in the running for TMP Best Reo.

“They are the face of each episode, they bring together all the narratives and they maintain these treasures for all to watch and hear,” says Whaikōrero Series Two co-producer and director, Mahanga Pihama.

Māori Television's Te Kāea news service is up against 1 News and Newshub for Best News Coverage.