Rare moko kauae painting sold for $330,000

An oil painting by renowned New Zealand painter, Charles Goldie, of Arawa chieftainess Ahinata Te Rangituatini, also known as Kapi Kapi, sold for $330,000 at a rare art auction at the International Art Centre in Parnell, Auckland on Tuesday night.

It is believed that Kapi Kapi was the only Māori woman Goldie painted who had a moko kauae.

Director Richard Thomson says Goldie paintings are hugely popular.

“Goldie is probably the most popular artist in New Zealand art history. His portraits of Māori leaders are far more compelling than any photograph could ever be. He had the ability to capture the very essence and mana or character of the subject he was painting.”

The auction items included works by artists such as Garth Tapper, Ralph Hotere, Karl Maughan, Lisa Reihana, Dick Frizzell, Peter Siddell, Michael Smither, and Sir Toss Woollaston.