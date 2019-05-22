Rangatahi take strike action again for climate change

Rangatahi around Aotearoa are only days away from taking strike action for a second time, to express their concerns on climate change.

It comes after thousands marched to parliament in March demanding more from the government to address climate change.

School Strike 4 Climate New Zealand coordinator Sophie Handford, 18, says during the strike on Friday the group will demand the government to do everything in their power to limit warming to 1.5 degrees.

“Our generation happen to be alive in the exact window of time that we have to turn this around.”

She says the group is demanding for all parties in parliament to support passing an ambitious Zero Carbon Act into law that puts in place a legally enforceable plan to get to zero carbon by 2040.

The Zero Carbon Bill currently sets a target of 10 percent reduction in biological methane emissions by 2030. It aims for a provisional reduction ranging from 24 percent to 47 percent by 2050.

Students are also urging the government to end fossil fuels and build a renewable economy.

“This includes not granting any extensions of existing permits. This must be paired with the Government’s investment in renewable energy production and sustainable transport systems to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels.”

School Strike 4 Climate New Zealand says the government must uphold their obligations under Te Tiriti o Waitangi and plans need to be made in partnership with tāngata whenua.

There are more than 25 events planned across the country on Friday as part of the strike including tree plantings and beach clean-ups.