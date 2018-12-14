Topics: Environment, Water

Rāhui remains on Wharemauku Stream

By Te Kāea
  • Wellington

A rāhui on Wharemauku Stream remains after detection of serious heavy metal contamination and unresolved campylobacter contamination.

Results from monitoring by local iwi Te Āti Awa ki Whakarongotai of heavy metal contamination of watercress in the Wharemauku Stream in Paraparaumu have shown concentrations of arsenic in plant material reached nine times that of food safety standards, with exceedingly high concentrations of lead also found.

The testing comes from a site that was disturbed by the Mackays to Peka Peka Expressway project.

Environmental Manager for Te Āti Awa ki Kāpiti, Mahina-a-rangi Baker says the results were generated through the monitoring that we have been conducting as part of an agreement with the New Zealand Transport Agency.

The iwi will continue to work with NZTA, local councils and Regional Public Health to see the contamination issues addressed.

