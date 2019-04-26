Prince's brief visit uplifts Chch community

Prince William's New Zealand two-day tour is over but the support he's shown in the wake of the Christchurch mosque shootings has helped uplift a grieving community.

The prince's first visit was to the Christchurch Hospital where five survivors were still recovering from last month’s attack.

He then spoke to the Muslim community and survivors of the shootings at the Al Noor Mosque, where 42 people were shot dead.

"In a moment of acute pain you stood up and you stood together and in reaction to tragedy you achieved something remarkable.”

Farid Ahmed, whose husband Ahmed died at the Al Noor Mosque, also delivered a rousing speech.

"Do we surrender to terrorism? The questions is do we surrender to the hatred? The answer is no, that is impossible."

Ngai Tahu's Dr Te Maire Tau was there to greet the prince upon his touchdown in Christchurch. Security has been tight since his arrival.

"He asked us whether the healing process had begun, but our response was I think it's too early for healing yet, they're just coming to grips with their emotions and they're still tender,” Tau says.

Prince William, flanked by Ngai Tahu CEO Arihia Bennett and other delegates, laid a wreath at the Oi Manawa Earthquake Memorial. Back in 2011 he visited Christchurch after the earthquakes.

Bennett says "it's really important for us to go to the memorial today and support Prince William to pay his respects, not only to the victims of the earthquake, but also that acknowledgement and support to the many families and the many services that have been supporting those families since."

Before his departure, the Duke of Cambridge made time to meet the public during his only meet and greet.