Pōneke Toi Māori exhibition a success

An exhibition by Toi Māori Aotearoa in the bi-annual Māori Market at Te Wharewaka o Pōneke features traditional and contemporary Māori art, giving Māori artists the opportunity to show their skills for the masses.

The Māori Market celebrates unique taonga Māori and was timed to coincide with Te Matatini ki te Ao.

Tamahou Temara of Toi Māori Aotearoa says it's a chance for people to witness Māori arts and for artists to gain more exposure.

“We can never predict the ups and downs or unexpected events [in life] but this is the world we know and how we make a living.”

Nearly 200 Māori artists have work on display at this year's Māori Market under the umbrella of Toi Māori Aotearoa.

“We have families, children, and so our partners are there taking care of the children while we work to put bread and butter on the table,” says Temara.

The exhibition brings Māori artists together, striving to perpetuate the embodiment of Māori systems of knowledge.

“We're trying to find a platform for Māori artists to stand on because if there isn't a solid base, the arts are lost.”