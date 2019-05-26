Police seek information over homicide in Otahuhu

Police are appealing for information following the death of a 21 year old man who died after an alleged shooting in Otahuhu.

Police say they were called to a report of a shooting in Seaside Park where Samiuela Anania Tupou was found critically injured but died at the scene.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has any information that may help with their investigation.

Police say the offender was not known to Mr Tupou and would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a light or gold coloured people mover, similar to a Honda Odyssey in the South Auckland area on Friday night or early Saturday morning between 2-6am.

Samiuela recently returned with this family to New Zealand from the United States.

Family and friends describe him as fun loving, hard-working young man who regularly attended church and enjoyed social occasions with his friends and family.