Police say two overnight incidents in New Plymouth unrelated

A brawl involving groups that appear to represent Mongrel Mob and Black Power gangs broke out in Taranaki overnight.

Videos posted to social media show a large group of people were involved in the brawl on Devon St West city centre.

A police spokesperson told Te Ao Māori News they were called to a disturbance at around 1am this morning, however, the groups involved dispersed shortly after police arrived. The spokesperson confirmed no arrests were made, and there were no reports of injuries.

The brawl occurred about an hour after police were called to reports of gunshots in the suburb of Marfell.

The two incidents aren't believed to be related.

Police received reports of possible gunshots heard on Cook Street near Seaview Road just after midnight.

A witness reported seeing an altercation between two people, with one person leaving in an orange vehicle and another person leaving in a black vehicle, believed to be a BMW.

Police have located the orange vehicle and are speaking with one person, however, we are still looking for the person in the black vehicle. We want to make sure they are okay – if they are injured they are encouraged to report to the hospital.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw the orange vehicle overnight, a Holden Commodore with the registration LYZ489.

We're also seeking sightings of the black BMW, which has not yet been located by Police. It's described as having one of the rear passenger windows smashed in, being covered with plastic.

Anyone who was in the area or has information is asked to contact New Plymouth Police on (06) 759 5500.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.