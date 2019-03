Police were alerted late last night when a light aircraft was reported overdue.

Due to poor weather last night and earlier today which prevented helicopter activity, Police were unable to land in the area until late this morning.

The overdue aircraft was located around 11:30am today, near the headwaters of the Rangitikei River, south of Tūrangi.

Police are unable to confirm any other details at this stage.

Further details to come.