Police release name of toddler found dead in Little Waihi

The house Nevaeh lived at in Little Waihi - Photo / File

Police can now name the two-year-old girl found dead at Little Waihi, Maketu last Thursday.

She is Nevaeh Jahkaya Whatukura Ager.

Police have extended their sympathies to the victim’s family at this tragic time.

Nevaeh was found dead in the estuary near her home last Thursday by police after members of the community alerted police about “public disorder”.

Little Waihi kaumātua, Rim Paul, says the close-knit community is devastated.

“We are shocked and saddened by what’s happened."

Paul, who lives on the same street as Nevaeh, contacted police at 10:30am on Thursday after witnessing an individual running around the street naked.

Community member Christine Willis said members of the community had raised concerns about the girl's welfare to police and Oranga Tamariki in the past few months, but no action was taken.

Inquires into the death continue, with a team of 14 investigators working on the homicide investigation.

Seven members of the National Police Dive Squad completed an examination of the estuary on Tuesday.

Police are focused on identifying and contacting all persons who were in the Little Waihi area between Monday 18 March and Friday 22 March.

If you have any information that may help the inquiry, please contact Tauranga Police on 07 577 4300.