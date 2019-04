Police have named the three people who died following a crash at the intersection of Mitcham Road and Hepburns Road, Ashburton on Monday morning.

They were 30-year-old Chante Alissa Harmer, 19-month-old Te Awanuiarangi Shayelous-Jay Matenga Tapiata-Harmer and eight-month-old Wysdom Amara Francis Tony Jane Tapiata-Harmer.

The three deceased were from Ashburton.

The police have extended their sympathies to the whanau and friends of the deceased.