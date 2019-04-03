Police presence in Glen Eden

Police controlling traffic on Glendale Rd as cordons are in place, Glen Eden - Photo / File

Police are responding to reports of a shot possibly being fired in the Glen Eden area after 10am .

Reports have come out after 11am this morning about Auckland's Glen Eden Mall being surrounded by police, helicopters and the Armed Defenders Squad.

Te Ao contacted Police who said schools were initially in lockdown but are no longer.

They can also confirm that there is still a strong police presence in the area and that the Armed Offenders Squad was deployed as a precaution.

Cordons have been put in place on a section of West Coast Road near Glendale Road.

Police say they have no further information at this time.