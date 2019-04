Police can now name the five people who died following a crash on Tirohanga Road, Taupo District, on Monday April 1.

They were 44-year-old Peter Rangikataua, 15-year-old Michelle Morgan-Rangikataua, 14-year-old Aroha Morgan-Rangikataua, 12-year-old Kahukura Morgan-Rangikataua of Rotorua and 26-year-old Rangi Rangikataua of Atiamuri.

The Police has extended their sympathies to their family and friends.

The Morgan-Rangikataua whānau has asked for privacy at this difficult time.