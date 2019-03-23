Police investigate suspicious death in Maketu

Police have confirmed that they are investigating the suspicious death of a two-year-old girl who was found deceased on the tidal flats at Little Waihi, Maketu on Thursday 21 March.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Turner says Western Bay of Plenty attended reports of disorder in the area at around 10.40am on Thursday morning.

They later discovered the body, and are speaking with family and potential witnesses.

Police are still continuing with a scene examination, but believe there is no ongoing risk to the community.

Police are asking the public if they have any information, or if anyone was in Little Waihi since Monday 18 March and are yet to speak with Police, to make contact urgently with Tauranga Police on 07 577 4300.