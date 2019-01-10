"Pokokōhua!" - Northland top cop hits out at attackers of 92-year-old kuia

Northland Police say two alleged offenders will 'pay the price' after attacking a 92-year-old female in Kawakawa last night.

"She is 92 years of age. She is a treasure. There's one word to describe it - bastards" says Mid North Regional District Commander, Insp. Rick Whiu.

Northland's top cop is outraged after a "callous" and "cowardly home invasion" on a 92-year-old female at her home in Whangae, near the Three Bridges in Kawakawa last night.

Two female offenders have approached the front door of the address asking for fuel before the 92-year-old victim was attacked in her home, with the offenders then searching the address and taking property.

"Heartbreaking to hear that these lowlifes have done this to her and her family," says Whiu.

Police say the alleged attack occurred between 6:00pm and 7:30pm last night.

Kawakawa locals are now looking for answers.

"How would you like it if it was your Grandmother?" one local says.

"She was 92. How can you even beat up a 92-year-old? Let alone anyone!"

"To put it bluntly - pretty pissed off. It's not cool," another local chimes in.

Detective Sergeant Greg Johnson says the elderly victim is recovering in hospital from her injuries and is understandably extremely shaken.

“This is an absolutely appalling incident and we know the local community in Kawakawa will be shocked and angered at how a vulnerable member of the community has been targeted," he says.

The hospitalised elderly female victim is yet to make a formal statement to the Police. Police confirming to Te Kāea she will be approached in the coming days.

"Her immediate family are obviously very upset, and also very angry," adds Whiu.

Police are seeking any information from the local community on any suspicious vehicles in the vicinity of Whangae Road in Kawakawa between 6pm and 7.30pm last night.

The vehicle has been described as possibly fawn/tan in colour and an older hatchback/liftback-style with damage to the front guards.

The female offenders are described as Māori, aged in their early to mid-twenties and of medium build.

"Come and answer to your actions to rectify this abuse," adds Whiu.

Anyone who has information about this incident or has seen any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Greg Johnson on 021 191 6007.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.