The 'Poi Gal' dress a legacy

She was one of the most formidable performers of our time, and her absence is being widely felt at Te Matatini 2019.

But the legacy of Talei Morrison, who passed away from cervical cancer last year, has been brought to life through the form of one of her favourite items of clothing, a dress.

The dress dubbed Poi Gal launched yesterday here at Westpac Stadium as part of the Hine Collection. Its creator and close friend of Morrison, Miria Flavell, says they've proven so popular, they're flying off the racks.

"I wanted to pay homage to a brave woman, a champion haka performer, a beautiful woman who was close to my heart," Flavell says.

Morrison was a prominent member and leader of Te Arawa kapa haka Te Mātārae i Ōrehu.

The name Poi Gal is in reference to her love for kapa haka. Flavell says the name was also one she used on her social media platforms.

Soon after Morrison was diagnosed, she formed the campaign Smear Your Mea, encouraging women to get their cervical smear tests.

Flavell says as well as the dress being an acknowledgement to Morrison, it's also a way to support a kaupapa that was dear to her heart.

"To some it may be just a dress, but for me, it's about raising awareness on the Smear your Mea campaign, so that women and men are encouraged to visit the doctor. So that's what the dress means to me, it's not just any piece of clothing."

A portio of the profits from each dress is gifted to the Smear Your Mea campaign.

