Period-proof underwear to phase out single-use period products

Period-proof underwear could be the answer to many women's prayers, it could also be the beginning of phasing out the plastic products and making that time of the month much more pleasant for women.

Auckland based startup company, I am Eva, have introduced period pants to New Zealanders in an attempt to address the country's period of poverty as well as provide more reusable menstrual products.

Co-Founder of I am Eva, Michele Wilson, says, "I predict that in 10 years time women won't be wearing single-use menstrual products at all. We've seen a phenomenal to just wearing their I am Eva period underwear. So if we can see that change in five months then absolutely it's just the way of the future full stop."

I am Eva was founded last year to provide menstrual products that are more eco-friendly for women.

"We are out to change the way that women manage their periods and bring something modern into the 21st century," says Kylie Matthews, Co-Founder of I am Eva.

The period undies are the first of its kind here in New Zealand and have been a hit since they were launched five months ago with the sale of over 250,000 pairs to date.

Wilson says, "In the past it been really whakama to talk about your period but the coolest thing that I've seen is women getting in their undies and taking selfies on stories and just being more confident now that they've got this comfortable way of managing their period."

Women use an average of 12,000 to 16,000 disposable sanitary products in their lifetime.

"There is a massive issue with single-use products ending up in landfill whether its menstrual products single-use plastics. We are at a crisis point in the world at the moment and this underwear is really going to help change the way that we move forward with having something that is reusable and sustainable," says Matthews.

This business has a key focus on creating a platform where eco-friendly products like these become normal for the betterment of their own daughters

"Period poverty is a huge problem in Aotearoa as well and our mission is to do everything we can to contribute to helping, eradicating that," says Wilson.

The duo are set to head down to the Beehive on Thursday to take their kaupapa to the Minister for Women in the hope for Government support.

For more information on the underwear visit, here is the I am Eva website.