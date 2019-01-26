Peoples choice - your favourites to perform at One Love

Around 20,000 people will descend on Tauranga today for the country’s biggest reggae festival, One Love, and Te Kāea has gone out to find the performers that people are looking forward to watching the most.

UB40 is a standout favourite, especially since it took three years to book the band for the festival, saccording to organiser Pato Alvarez.

Stallone Edmonds Tepania and māmā-to-be, Poppy Hayward, are looking forward to seeing UB40 perform on Sunday the most.

“I remember when they came to Rotorua their performance was electrifying!” says Tepania, of Ngāpuhi and Ngāti Porou.

Hayward says, “I've grown up with their music and they're my favourite band.”

Micah Thompson of Ngāti Hauiti says he’s most excited for UB40 “for the same reasons.”

“Just the nostalgia and memories connected with them. They just remind me of Mum and my nans as well.”

Aaradhna will perform on Saturday at One Love.

Festival-goer Nika Steele of Whanganui and Ngāti Awa says she’s looking forward to watching UB40 and Aaradhna.

“Their music just speaks to my soul on so many levels. I really can’t wait to watch them live!” she told Te Kāea.

Jamal Peeni of Ngāpuhi says he’s really looking forward to Katchafire this weekend.

“They're one of my favourites and always will be. But I'm just as excited for Kolohe Kai and some of their classics.”

Katchafire is set to tour USA next month.

Tonisha Rohe of Ngāti Porou and Rangitukia says she remembers Kolohe Kai from her teenage years.

“Kolohe Kai was one of my family’s favourite groups so I’m excited to see them live,” she says.

Ants Thompson, of Ngāti Whitikaupeka, says that as a young man growing up Kolohe Kai were a favourite reggae group of his to listen to.

“I just hope they perform the music we know and love,” he says.