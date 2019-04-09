Pasifika group protests End of Life Choice Bill at parliament

The Justice Select Committee was unable to agree to pass the End of Life Choice Bill today. Members of the Pasifika community rallied against the bill at parliament, saying it undermines their cultural values.

It was a pro-life rally by Pasifika community members against euthanasia.

Hiueni Nuku says, "To give a choice- the high percentage of suicide, it impacts on our Pacific people."

Mama Teau says "God created us… he gives [life] and he takes it away."

Lupeti Finau says, "We don't support legalising suicide basically and that's why we're here, to have our voices heard because we weren't consulted, they didn't engage with us so a lot of the people aren't aware of the law being proposed at parliament."

It will be a conscience vote, but politicians remain divided on the issue.

New Zealand First MP Shane Jones says he will vote against it.

“Personally as a Māori, I have many concerns about that bill."

Labour’s Willie Jackson says, "This is a heavy topic, right now my mother is very sick, so it’s difficult to make the right choice right now."

National’s Maggie Barry says, "I wouldn't be too happy if I was terminally ill waking up and seeing Dr Haville at the end of my bed.”

David Seymour sponsored the bill, the report was tabled at parliament today, after more than a year of work and 39,000 submissions.

He says, "My gut feeling is that we are in a positive place but it's going to take a huge amount of work."

But Pacific Island End of Choice Bill Network spokesperson Dr Luatupu Cleverley says, "The debate on euthanasia so far has been at an individual level. But all the good intentions of the lawmakers and the politicians begs the question, are the safeguards safe enough to protect the many?"

Tupu says with the bill only in English many did not understand it and that her six invitations to meet with the government's Pasifika MPs were declined.

Labour’s Anahila Kanongata'a-Suisuiki says she hadn’t seen the invitations.

“I'm a person who is voting against this bill so I'm not sure, there's some breakdown in communication on their behalf I would say."

Labour’s Kris Faafoi says he did decline to meet.

"It's about making diaries line up and I want to engage with the members in my community, in my electorate."

The bill's second reading is expected May 22.