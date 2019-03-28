Pacific Sisters to take over Auckland Art Gallery

The Pacific Sisters are taking over Auckland Art Gallery with Art After Hours: F'rock da Base, a night packed with Māori and Pasifika music, fashion, spoken word and activism.

A collective of Pacific and Māori fashion designers, artists, and performers, the Pacific Sisters electrified Auckland in the 1990s, bringing the ground-breaking style of an urban, New Zealand–born Pacific generation to the mainstream.

Through pioneering, daring shows, the Pacific Sisters overturned stereotypes about Pacific culture, ‘dusky maiden’ beauty and sexuality.

The Pacific Sisters takeover looks to revive the spirit of 90's Auckland with a boundary-crossing late-night event, including a 'Mega-Freestyle-Frock-Action-Finale' starring legends past and present.

A retrospective gallery, Pacific Sisters: He Toa Tāera | Fashion Activists, showcases the collective’s innovative costumes and performances, which began as street-style before expanding into multimedia experiences in venues from art galleries to night clubs.

The takeover runs from 6-10PM.