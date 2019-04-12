Pacific artists spread Alofa for CHCH

The Alofa Concert held in Auckland last night was a true Pacific expression of love and compassion for Aotearoa's Muslim community.

The #LoveWillPrevail event saw hundreds of supporters turn out to raise funds for the ‘Our People, Our City’ fund for the Christchurch Foundation helping those affected by the Christchurch terror attacks.

Pacific artists who performed at the concert included Parris Goebel and the Royal Family, Amitai Pati from Sole Mio, Che Fu, Annie Crummer, Jamoa Jam, Lavina Williams, Poetik, TJ Taotua and more.

Pacific MPs Carmel Sepuloni and Aupito William Sio were in attendance, as well as Auckland mayor Phil Goff.

Music legend Annie Crummer sang her popular song, See What Love Can Do;

while a group of young students from Al-Madinah School in Māngere, performed a haka tautoko for Ikhlaq Kashkari, Chairman of the New Zealand Muslim Community, after he thanked Aucklanders for their support.