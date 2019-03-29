Ōtautahi prepares for national remembrance service

Christchurch will be holding a national remembrance service at Hagley Park today for all New Zealanders to come together as one and pay their respects to those families who were affected by the March 15 terror attack.

Christchurch mana whenua, Ngāi Tūāhuriri, will be opening the formalities with a karanga which will be followed by a whakatau from Dr Te Maire Tau, who is the ūpoko of Ngāi Tūāhuriri.

One of the All Noar Mosque survivors, Farid Ahmed, will make an appearance in today’s service alongside other key pupils of the Islamic and Muslim community.

Governor General Dame Patsy Reddy and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will address the crowd, followed by a performance by Hollie Smith and Teeks.

Māori Television will be sharing the national broadcast on its website from 10am.