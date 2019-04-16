Ōtautahi community projects receive $3.7mil injection

The government has announced a $3.7mil investment for community development in Christchurch.

The funds will go towards a six-home papakāinga development at Tuahiwi Marae in Tuahiwi, 60 community-led housing repairs across four marae in the region, home maintenance workshops and Sorted Kainga Ora programmes.

Minister for Māori Development and Associate Minister of Housing Nanaia Mahuta says, "Getting whānau into warm, dry, healthy homes where they have stability is the starting point to make their lives better. This investment in Māori housing will be the catalyst for wider community development."

“Today’s announcement is consistent with the government’s priority to build strong and healthy communities, not just houses.

"It builds on the knowledge that communities and whānau are best placed to determine how they achieve their aspirations. I am pleased to see this investment towards the health and wellbeing of whānau," says Mahuta.

The Māori Housing Fund supports initiatives that strengthen whānau and communities, improves housing and provides benefits such as learning new skills, building financial capability and whānau participation.

"Repairs to the existing whānau homes are expected to be completed by June 2020 in time for next winter," says Mahuta.

Read more: