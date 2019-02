Representing all hapū of Te Whakatōhea, Ōpōtiki Mai Tawhiti return to the national stage after taking out the Mataatua regional kapa haka competition in 2018.

Today, Ōpōtiki Mai Tawhiti's performance pays homage to King Potatau Te Wherowhero VII, celebrating 160 years of the Kīngitanga, 150 years of the Ringatū Faith and 100 years of the Rātana Church.

They also challenge the government to expedite settlement of Te Whakatōhea's historical grievances, which have not been addressed for 153 years.