Onehunga school calls for protection of Ihumātao at Polyfest

Onehunga High School perform their whakaeke Whakahaumarutia Te Ihumatao.

Today 14 haka groups from schools around Tāmaki Makaurau are taking to the Māori stage at Polyfest as part of the Division 3 kapa haka competition.

A highlight of the day was when Onehunga High School performed a whakaeke calling for the protection of Ihumātao.

The group named the whakaeke Whakahaumarutia Te Ihumātao, which translates to Protect Ihumātao.

It comes after mana whenua and local supporters of Save Our Unique Landscape's (SOUL) have taken a stand against Fletcher Building who plan to develop residential housing on the land at Ihumātao in South Auckland.

Papatoetoe High School perform their whakawātea at Polyfest 2019.

Papatoetoe High School were the first to perform at 8.30am today, followed by Mt Roskill Grammar School.

At 9.30am Māngere College and Southern Cross Campus performed together under the name Te Kōtuku Rerenga Tahi.

Next up was Baradene College who will be hoping to retain the Haka Taparahi prize they won in Division 3 last year.

Baradene College perform the poi at Polyfest 2019.

But the group to beat is Puutake from James Cook High school, who won the overall prize in the division last year and placed in the Whakaeke, Mōteatea, Poi, Whakawātea and Mita o Te Reo categories.

They're last to take to the stage today before the prizegiving at 4.30pm.

Te Kōtuku Rerenga Tahi perform at Polyfest 2019.

Polyfest will continue at the Manukau Sports Bowl until this Saturday, March 16.

Schedule - Division 3 Thursday, March 14

8:30:00 AM Papatoetoe High School

8:58:00 AM Mt Roskill Grammar School

9:26:00 AM Mangere College / Southern Cross Campus

9:54:00 AM Baradene College

10:22:00 AM Auckland Girls' Grammar School

10:50:00 AM Onehunga High School

11:18:00 AM Epsom Girls Grammar School

11:46:00 AM Pukekohe High School

12:14:00 PM Marist College

1:07:00 PM Sacred Heart College

1:35:00 PM Henderson High School

2:03:00 PM Waitakere College / St Dominic's Catholic College

2:31:00 PM Nga Puna o Rehu

2:59:00 PM Puutake - James Cook High School

3:27:00 PM Prize Giving Preparation

4:27:00 PM Prize Giving

5:30:00 PM KARAKIA

For the Māori stage full performance schedule click here.