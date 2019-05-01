One missing after house fire in Ruatahuna

One person is missing after a house fire in Ruatahuna, east of Rotorua, in the early hours of this morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said six crews and one tanker had been sent to the house fire on Mataatua Road just after 2am.

It is understood that an Assistant Area Commander and two fire investigators attended the scene as well.

Emergency services from Kawerau and Murupara took an hour and a half to arrive at the scene due to its remote location in Te Urewera National Park.

A family member has confirmed there were two people in the house. One kuia has been taken to Rotorua Hospital, but a male occupant is still missing.

Fire crews, St John's Ambulance and Police are still at the scene.