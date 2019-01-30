One Love 2019 highlights - UB40, Katchafire, Tomorrow People

A record 20,000 people from around the motu attended the eighth running One Love festival in Tauranga over the weekend.

Although the festival is done and dusted for the year, thousands of concert-goers will surely be looking through their social media feeds to reminisce about memories made with friends and whānau.

Te Kāea reporters attended the festival and have compiled some epic highlights from Saturday here and Sunday below.

Rātapu – Sunday

Cool Meditation opened day two of One Love, followed by Latahsa Lee, Raging Fyah and Paua.

A highlight was when New Zealand reggae band Tomorrow People took to the stage.

Hamokiterangi Dell and Kenape Saupese from Tomorrow People.

Vocalists Hamokiterangi Dell and Kenape Saupese spoke to Te Kāea backstage about how One love is their favourite event to perform at.

"Especially because all of our peers and everybody from our reggae scene are all here so it’s really important to be here,” says Saupese.

“I’m super excited. One love is my favourite show to do of the year, so super amped and happy to see everyone,” says Dell.

Katchafire performed an energetic set, treating the crowd by singing their new single One Hundred for the first time.

Vocalist Logan Bell said it’s always an amazing experience performing at One Love.

“We’ve been a part of One Love since the first year- it’s like a big reunion for us.”

Logan Bell from Katchafire.

Bell says that after a busy summer performing at other major festivals like Bay Dreams, he was looking forward to connecting to the fans at One Love.

“We get to be here with our friends and family and all of our most loved ones at One Love so it’s an awesome feeling.”

Video: UB40 sings Homely Girl at One Love 2019.

Maxi Priest, The Black Seeds, L.A.B and Rebel Souljahz also got the crowd amped throughout the evening in preparation for the final performance by international superstars UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro.

UB40 was a festival favourite according to festival goers, Poppy Hayward and Micah Thompson.

Hayward says, “I've grown up with their music and they're my favourite band.”

Thompson says, “Just the nostalgia and memories connected with them. They just remind me of Mum and my nans as well.”

The distinctive sound of Ali Campbell’s voice did not disappoint when the band took to the stage, especially when they performed their hit singles, Red Red Wine and Homely Girl.

Video: UB40 performs Red Red Red Wine.

Organisers say the event this year was a great success and they are already looking forward to One Love 2020, asking festival goers to nominate bands they want to see perform next year here.