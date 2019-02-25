Obama's sister meets rising Māori leaders at Te Matatini

Nine rangatahi were given an exclusive hui with the sister to the 44th president of the United States of America, president Barack Obama at Te Matatini. Dr Maya Soetoro-Ng is in New Zealand canvassing rangatahi to discuss peace education, leadership for social change and indigenous rights.

Her visit is part of the Center for Cultural and Technical Interchange Between East and West, a US Government organisation that aims to strengthen relations between peoples of Asia, the Pacific, and the United States.

Ihumātao land activist Pania Newton says she hopes to seek guidance from Soetoro-Ng and eight other young Māori leaders on land issues in her ancestral homelands.

"I shared with the leaders here that we have a very big land battle at Ihumātao and there is a war not far ahead.”

“Fletchers have been given building consents for a housing development. We've been informed by council, police and Fletchers that we will be forced off the land," says Newton.

Newton and others were specially invited to meet Soetoro-Ng at Te Matatini Ki Te Ao in Wellington, an opportunity to share and discuss their respective community projects.

Indigenous lifestyle blogger Hana Tapiata is passionate about ancestral knowledge and how indigenous philosophies can enrich others.

“Our ancestors were composers and storytellers. They had oriori and told stories of the gods and the environment,” says Tapiata. “I see myself as storyteller too except I’m using technology and utilising social media, radio – I’ve written a book as well. So making the most of all the resources I can.”

Media were denied access to the meeting and comment from Soetoro-Ng but Newton says she had strong words of advice, "She told us to be vigilant in our respective projects and mahi and occupations."

Soetoro-Ng leaves Aotearoa this week.