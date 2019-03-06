Northland Police still investigating Kaitāia baby homicide

Northland Police are continuing to conduct a number of enquiries as the investigation continues into the death of Maree Takuira Mita Ngahere in Kaitāia last month.



Acting Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid says a dedicated team of investigators are currently speaking to a large number of people both in Northland and further afield as part of the investigation.



“We are working hard to gather as much information as we can to piece together all of the circumstances surrounding her tragic death.



“We are making progress and we are grateful to those members of the public who have contacted Police as a result of our appeals for information and have assisted our investigation.

“These are very serious injuries inflicted upon an innocent baby less than 4 weeks old.

The very nature of those injuries is deeply concerning.



“I continue to urge anyone who has yet to contact Police to come forward as we know there are people out there who hold vital information about this case.”



A spokesperson for Maree’s family, Bardia Matiu, says: “We want to know what happened to our mokopuna.

Our whānau are united in our support of the Police in their search for the truth.”



Anyone with information is asked to contact Kaitaia Police on (09) 408 6500 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.