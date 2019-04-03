Nine Pasifika filmmakers premiere 'Vai' tonight

The critically acclaimed film Waru was a resounding success - its creators are now set to premiere their newest film, Vai tonight in Auckland.

Kerry Warkia and Kiel McNaughton say their ultimate goal with Vai is to "again give voice to an underrepresented community and spark conversation about the empowerment of women through culture.”

One hundred performers from all-female dance group, Uru Tabu, are set to perform at the red carpet premiere at Hoyts, Sylvia Park.

Almost 750 people are also expected to attend tonight from 6.30pm.

Similar in motif to Waru, Vai will connect eight stories about the journey towards empowerment through culture, spanning the lifetime of one woman.

Vai was filmed between August and September 2018 and enabled nine female Pasifika filmmakers the opportunity to amplify the often underrepresented stories.

Warkia and McNaughton say each of the directors- from Fiji, Tonga, Solomon Islands, Cook Islands, Samoa, Niue and Aotearoa- were selected from over 65 Pasifika filmmakers, bringing unique perspectives to the film.

The directors include Sharon and Nicole Whippy, Ofa-Ki-Levuka Guttenbeil-Likiliki, Matasila Freshwater, Amberley Jo Aumua, Mīria George, Marina Alofagia McCartney, Dianna Fuemana and Becs Arahanga.

Vai will be released in nationwide cinemas from Thursday April 4.