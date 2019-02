Over the years, Ngāti Rangiwewehi have been known as trendsetters in the art of poi, and today's performance acknowledges the origins of their love for the tradition.

Today at Te Matatini Ki Ao, the Te Arawa group paid homage to their pāpā, Rongotipuiteata Flavell, a man of faith and an expert in Māori rongoā, who passed away last year.

In their haka, they reaffirmed their support of Te Ururoa Flavell after the Māori Party failed to return to parliament in the 2017 New Zealand general election.