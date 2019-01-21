Ngāti Porou hosts Tenzing Norgay's sons

Ngāti Porou are connecting with the sons of the famous Nepalese mountaineer, Tenzing Norgay through the Talking Mountains of The World Initiative, which facilitates the sharing of indigenous knowledge around sustainable tourism.

Norbu Tenzing, Vice President of the American Himalayan Foundation says, “What seems to resonate around the world is the need for indigenous people to take responsibility for the land, for the environment because if they don't do it if they don't save it for their ancestors then nobody else will.”

2019 is the United Nations Year of Indigenous Languages and the visit enables an exchange of indigenous culture, philosophy and practice.

Kuini Moehau Reedy of Ngāti Porou says, “We're uplifting indigenous language by making the mountains' speak. What's the voice of the mountain? It's the voice of the people.”

Rangi Ngarimu of Ngāti Porou says, “Indigenous People are rich in heritage, they treasure their indigenous language just as we treasure ours.”

The Talking Mountains of the World initiative by NZ Tourism brings the Norgay family to Aotearoa to share knowledge around sustainable tourism that supports indigenous people and lands.

Chairman of Te Rūnanga Nui o Ngāti Porou Selwyn Parata says, “We want people to come to Hikurangi, to hear the stories from the local tribes, to climb the mountain with understanding and to respect its sacredness.”

The delegation will be connecting via Skype with a Sherpa who has climbed Chomolungma (Mt. Everest) “to share his experiences and to learn a little bit more about how Māori respect the environment and treat the mountains”.

The Norgay family will be taken up Hikurangi before dawn to witness the sunrise.