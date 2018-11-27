Ngāti Porou Hauora nurses strike

Nurses at Ngāti Porou Hauora in Gisborne are currently on strike.

The nurses have chosen to strike due to what they say is pay disparity and a lack of equity between them as an iwi health provider and public health nurses (DHBs).

Rural health nurse Gina Chaffey-Aupouri says they just want to be paid what other nurses in the same town as them receive.

Ngāti Porou Hauora nurses say they want equal pay - Photo / File

She says, "We do the same work and have the same qualifications and we're $14,000 - $20,000 less."

Our reporter Te Kuru o Te Marama Dewes was amongst the picket line action and singing: