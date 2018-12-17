Ngaruawahia's new one-stop cop shop

The new station being transported to its destination (Credit: NZ Police)

A brand new station will be officially opened in Ngaruawahia tomorrow morning by Minister of Police Stuart Nash and Police Commissioner Mike Bush, with guests including representatives of King Tuheitia, Ngaruawahia Mayor Allan Sanson and Minister of Māori Development Nanaia Mahuta.

The old police station was built in the late 1950s and though it served the community well, after 60 years police say it was time for a building that was more fit for purpose, so the old station was deconstructed.

“The new station was built in Hastings and is 19 by 7 metres. The truck picked the station up from the builder’s depot and transported in one piece to its new position,” says Inspector Andrew Mortimore, Waikato Western Police.

The new building will be known as the Ngaruawahia Community Policing Centre and can be found in the same place as the old one, on the corner of Jesmond and Market Streets.

“This station will be the base for our community, youth and road policing staff, and we’re looking forward to providing an enhanced service to the people of Ngaruawahia,” says Mortimore.

Precious carvings made by local iwi that graced the foyer of the former building were preserved prior to its deconstruction, and these restored carvings will be reinstated into the new building ahead of the official opening.

NZ Police say the new station is part of a programme of work aiming to modernise their property portfolio to extend a police presence within communities, improve access to police services and provide a better workplace for staff and visitors.