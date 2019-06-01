Ngāpuhi holds workshop to correct delivery of waiata and haka

Over the years, prominent waiata and haka from Ngāpuhi have had their fair share of different versions and misinterpretations. Today, a workshop was held to ensure they are performed correctly.

Descendants of the sacred valley of Ngāpuhi came together to reconnect to how waiata and haka from the region were originally done. The organising committee says they hope to fix any problems once and for all.

"It's not like this is a first, that this issue is new. Twenty years ago, the leaders and elders were in discussion, at that time aspired to create something like today. So, now it is up to this generation to accept the challenge to make sure we uphold, we revitalise and fix these items of home," says Mori Rapana, one of the organisers.

Over the years, kaumātua have noticed different actions and pronunciation of words for a haka well known within the region. "Today, we saw the importance and significance and the true meaning of the words and the actions of that haka," says Neri Peita of Ngāti Hine.

The organisers were keen to ensure everybody is properly prepared for when Ngāpuhi attends important hui. "It is to be aware and to be prepared for when Ngāpuhi attends national meetings and events, that everybody is all on the same page, although they're living in different parts of the region," says Rapana.

This is just the beginning, with calls for more workshops such as this one, particularly with Ngāpuhi set to host the 2029 kapa haka nationals. "Ten years ago, a strategy was put in place from the organising committee for what we wanted in terms of that particular event. The main thing we want to achieve is to be in sync with one another when it comes to our items," says Joby Hopa, another of the workshop organisers.



The younger generation at today's workshop were eager to learn. "We must be vast on our approach and eager to search and find and learn history, teachings, songs, and items from home," says Ngāti Hine descendant Padre George Brown.



Confused and mistaken when the hui first started, but by the end of the day things were restored to their rightful place.