Ngāi Tahu share climate change ideas with UN Sec-Gen

Ngāi Tahu hosted United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his last meeting in Aotearoa before he heads to the Pacific Islands for further UN discussions.

The iwi will put forward what they're doing to combat climate change in the hope that ideas and initiatives may be taken up by the UN.

Ngāi Tahu spent almost an hour addressing one of the most influential leaders in the world. They gave insight into their environmental objectives and protections.

"Our climate change strategy requires our commercial entities to develop climate change action plans," says Lisa...

Addressing climate change was the main reason Guterres came to this part of the world. He has seen value in his venturing to New Zealand.

"We are facing a dramatic challenge and I must confess that I have been more strongly occupied by energy transformation, mobility transformation, industrial transformation that then agriculture transformation. So this was very enlightening for me," he says.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw sees great value in what Ngāi Tahu are doing in this space, and believes it will be of value for the UN to take notice.

"I think Ngai Tahu is one of the leading organisations in the country and a great role model not just for other iwi, but organisations across Aotearoa New Zealand. The fact is underlining their strategy, is a 500 year strategic plan," says Shaw.

Antonio Guterres' time here is New Zealand has come to a close. The question remains, will there be some tangible impact from his three days in the country.

Guterres will now go to the Pacific Islands, were climate change will be the main issue discussed.

