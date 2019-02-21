Ngā Purapura o Te Taihauāuru bring Parihaka message to the stage

Established in 2002, Ngā Purapura o Te Taihauāuru make their sixth appearance at the national Te Matatini competition today.

They are the second kapa from Aotea rohe to perform this morning in the Te Ihu section.

A key message in their bracket today is about their request for parliament to mandate a "Parihaka Day".

The kapa acknowledge the migration of the Taranaki people to Wellington with Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Mango - Ngāti Toa Rangatira in their performance today, in addition to paying homage to the first ever kōhanga reo established in Te Whanganui-a-Tara, Pukeatua Kōhanga Reo in Wainuiomata.

The leaders and the tutors of Ngā Purapura are all descendants of Maruiwi te tupuna o Ngāti Maru ki Taranaki, and the majority of members affiliate to Ngāti Maru.