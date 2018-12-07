Ngā Kupu Ora Māori Journalism Awards winners announced

Finalists and winners (l-r), Kereama Wright, Oriini Kaipara, Iulia Leilua, Dr Haare Williams, Irena Smith, Te Okiwa McLean

Māori Journalism was celebrated today as Massey University hosted the Ngā Kupu Ora Māori Journalism Awards at its Auckland campus.

Iulia Leilua was named the Māori Journalist of the Year for her story on Native Affairs, Māori Television, that investigated the case of a mother whose children have been taken into state care.

Leilua accepted the award on behalf of the family, commending them for their courage in speaking out.

She also won the English category of the awards where the other finalists were Oriini Kaipara, also of Native Affairs, and Kereama Wright, for his story on Marae, TVNZ.

The te reo Māori category was won by Rapaera Tawhai of Te Karere, TVNZ for his feature story on the contest for the Waiariki seat in the 2017 General Election and the battle between newcomer Tamati Coffey and the old guard, Te Ururoa Flavel. Finalists in this category were Te Okiwa McLean and Irena Smith also of Te Karere, TVNZ.

The prestigious Te Tohu a Tanara Whairiri Kitawhiti Ngata, Lifetime Achievement Award went to Dr Haare Williams, MNZM for his many years of service to broadcasting, te reo Māori and Māori journalism.

His award was presented by Associate Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson and he was also accorded a tribute by the CEO of RNZ, Paul Thompson, who thanked Williams for his inspiring presence in the industry.

The awards were preceded by the National Māori Journalism Hui which brought together media industry and academics to discuss issues facing Māori Journalism.

(Courtesy: Massey University)