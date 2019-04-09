New social innovation hub to help vulnerable whānau

The Whānau o Waipereira Trust and Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare have launched a new social innovation hub named Wai-Atamai,

The new initiative will focus on creating social change within Māori whānau and vulnerable communities by bringing together organisations from the health, education, social services and business sectors under one roof.

Awerangi Tamihere, Wai-Atamai Director Social Impact and Innovation, is the face for the initiative.

"While we've been establishing a new social innovation hub, this is a whakaaro that was in West Auckland way before us. The establishment of the urban Māori marae, Hoani Waititi, the establishment of a movement for reo, kura kaupapa, kohanga reo which led to Waipareira continuing to progress the agenda of all our Māori whānau in West Auckland."

Henare says the initiative allows Māori to have a say on their hardship.

"This is an initiative is one where we put families at the center of the conversation and allows them to decide what it is that is best for them."

Tamihere says the main aim of the hub is similar to that of Whānau Ora. However, this initiative follows its own path.

"The team that we have in place is not in a government department, is not in a funded organisation, it's actually based in a community anchor organisation, Te Whānau o Waipareira, which is in the heart and the hub of whānau and that what makes the difference, that's what underpins whānau ora."

The government wants to see more initiatives that focus on the livelihood of Māori whānau.

"The work that these people will achieve is different from what the government can do. We want to support these initiatives for the betterment of these families," says Henare.