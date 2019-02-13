New Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei history app for schools

A new app to help school students learn about Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei histories was launched in Auckland today.

Today's launch was the first of a planned three-part story of the Auckland iwi's histories.

The first instalment of the app covers the iwi's story up until the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi in 1840.

The project is a joint effort between Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei and tauiwi author and former teacher Tamsin Hanly who jointly wrote the story, Kiwa Digital which developed the app and the Ministry of Education.

The interactive learning app is in both te reo Māori and English and will be made available to all schools across Aotearoa within the next two weeks.

It includes teacher notes and activity ideas for students.

The public will also get the opportunity to download the app through the Ministry of Education’s app store.

Parts 2 and 3 of the iwi's story will cover the impacts of colonisation, including the Takaparawha (Bastion Point) occupation and how the iwi is flourishing today.

The Ministry provided funding for part one of the app but requires a fresh application under its yearly Te Aho Ngārahu fund before it will consider supporting the completion of the remaining parts.