Topic: Education

New Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei app available for download

By Kelvin McDonald
  • Auckland

A new Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei histories app can now be downloaded online.

The interactive learning app designed to help school students learn about Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei histories is now available for download through the Apple and Google Play app stores.

A ceremony to launch the first of a planned three-part story of the Auckland iwi's histories was held in Auckland yesterday. 

The launch of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei's new app. Taiaha Hawke, Joe Hawke and Bob Hawke watch on as Kiwa Digital promos the app. Photo/Supplied.

The first instalment of the app covers the iwi's story up until the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi in 1840.

The project is a joint effort between Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei's Taiaha Hawke and tauiwi author and former teacher Tamsin Hanly who jointly wrote the story, Kiwa Digital which developed the app and the Ministry of Education.

Steven Renata of Kiwa Digital (standing), Joe Hawke, Bob Hawke and Te Amohaere Morehu of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei. Photo/Supplied.

The interactive learning app is in both te reo Māori and English and will be made available to all schools across Aotearoa within the next two weeks.  

It includes teacher notes and activity ideas for students. 

The interactive app in te reo Māori and English will be available as a learning resource in all NZ schools. Photo/Supplied.

Parts 2 and 3 of the iwi's story will cover the impacts of colonisation, including the Takaparawha (Bastion Point) occupation and how the iwi is flourishing today.

The Ministry provided funding for part one of the app but requires a fresh application under its yearly Te Aho Ngārahu fund before it will consider supporting the completion of the remaining parts. 

