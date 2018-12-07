New Minecraft tutorial entirely in te reo Māori

Students at Te Kura Māori o Waatea in Auckland will test run a new educational game entirely in te reo Māori.

Microsoft has translated a brand-new Minecraft tutorial called Voyage Aquatic into te reo for the event, ensuring all Kiwi kids enjoy the same access to digital education.

Vivian Chandra from OMGTech! told Kawekōrero qualified translators translated the game.

"Because te reo Māori has had such an amazing resurgence in the past few years we wanted to really make sure the translation was as correct as we could get it."

