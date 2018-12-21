New leaders for Māori TV News & Current Affairs

A new leadership team has been announced to manage the Māori Television News and Current Affairs department and lead the implementation of the organisation’s new Māori Media Hub.

Acting Chief Executive Shane Taurima says the team will be made up of Taiha Molyneux and Lynette Amoroa.

Molyneux, of Tūhoe and Ngāti Kahungunu, will return to Māori Television after working as a Communications Specialist at Oranga Tamariki.

“She helped set up Māori Television’s original online news team and has worked in senior leadership roles in television, radio and online,” says Taurima.

Molyneux played a significant role in the establishment on the Online news team and is the former Online Executive Producer.

Taiha Molyneux. Source: Māori Television

Amoroa, of Ngai Tuhoe, has a long history of experience in Māori broadcasting and has worked as the Executive Producer of Te Kāea.

Following the departure of Maramena Roderick, Amoroa recently took on the role of acting Head of News and Current Affairs.

Lynette Amoroa. Source: Māori Television

The new positions come after Taurima confirmed last month that the four news and current affairs shows, Te Kāea, Kawekōrero, Native Affairsand Rereātea will be amalgamated under one yet-to-be-announced news brand.

He says Māori Television is embarking on a comprehensive strategy to position itself as a modern "digital-first" media organisation.

"The new strategy is based on a Māori media hub that delivers news as it happens across our online platforms and television. An evening news broadcast will still be shown.”

Other new staff members include the new Director of Finance, Human Resources and Administration Stephanie Cooper-Poka of Ngāti Maniapoto, the new Kai Kōkiri Reo Māori Dr Hinurewa Poutu and Special Projects Manager Natasha Morris of Rangitāne, Ngāti Whātua and Tainui.

The new members will be welcomed to Māori Television with a powhiri next month.