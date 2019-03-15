New employment hub for rangatahi launches in Whakatane

The new Tū Maia Rangatahi Hub in Whakatane will help more rangatahi, in the area gain skills and find employment.

The hub will provide rangatahi with resources, tools and networks in their search for work.

Last August, the government announced that 1.76mil from the He Poutama Rangatahi funding will go towards the Te Puna Ora o Mataatua to support their Whāia Te Rangatiratanga – Pathways to Independence programme.

Employment Minister Willie Jackson says, “The government is committed to improving the lives of young New Zealanders and is proud to support this project – it will make a real difference to the lives of rangatahi in Whakatane and the wider area.”

He also says it's the biggest project that is supported by the He Poutama Rangatahi fund.

“It’s exciting to see this hub get off the ground and begin to deliver extra support for young people and the local community in Whakatane.”

Jackson says the hub will benefit 220 rangatahi.

“The project will change the lives of rangatahi and support the government’s wider efforts to reduce the number of young people not in employment, education or training.”